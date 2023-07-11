WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – With little rain in the forecast, area lakes are showing a drop in lake levels.

Lake Waco is almost back to eight feet down. The lake serves as the water source for Waco and surrounding communities.

Water restrictions continue, and it’s important for everyone to follow them. A dry forecast means residents will need to work together to preserve the water the city has.

The city recommends conserving water by doing things like taking shorter showers, running your dishwasher and washing machines when they are full and using a broom to clear leaves and grass clippings around your home instead of a hose.