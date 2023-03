WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation has some closures in Waco which are in effect.

The northbound lanes on the Business 77 Bridge at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard have been closed as contractor crews begin preparations for roadway repairs. The repairs are expected to last through this Wednesday.

A detour has been setup to push traffic onto the exit ramp prior to MLK Jr. Blvd., and will allow motorists back on after MLK Jr. Blvd. You can view the map below.