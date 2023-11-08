WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? The Waco Convention Center is the place to be!
The Hiring Red, White, & You! Hiring Fair is one of the largest events of the year for job seekers. The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. this Thursday at 100 Washington Avenue.
Attendees can explore over 65 businesses and 1,200 job openings, with applications and interviews available onsite. You can save time and check in online here.
Below is a tentative list of businesses expected to be in attendance:
A Better HCS Home Inc.
AARP Foundation SCSEP
AC Hotel Waco Downtown
Aerotek
Aloft Waco Baylor
Brazos Electric Power Cooperative
Cargill
CENTEX ARC
Chaparral Insulation
Circle K
City of Bellmead
City of Waco
Comfort Suites
CoreCivic
Dollar General
Eclipse Professional Services
FreeFlight Systems
Graphic Packaging International
Hello Bello
Hewitt Police Department
Home Instead
Jack of All Trades Personnel Services
Jessup Housing
Johnson Roofing Inc
Knauf Insulation
Limestone County Detention Center
Lochridge Priest
Magna Servicing
MarathonNorco Aerospace, Inc.
McLennan Community College
Mortenson
Ninfa’s Mexican Restaurant
Pactiv Evergreen
PeopleReady
Placements Unlimited Inc.
Precise Hard Chrome
Red Cap Staffing
Refresco Beverages Inc.
Right at Home
Spherion Staffing
Support Services Group
Texas Army National Guard
Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Texas Department of Family and Protective Services
Texas Farm Bureau
Texas Juvenile Justice Department
Texas Life Insurance Company
Texas State Technical College
Texas Veterans Commission
Texas Workforce Solutions Vocational Rehabilitation Services
The Atrium of Bellmead
Time Manufacturing Company
TRIO Educational Opportunity Center
TSTC
TxDOT
Waco Center for Youth
Waco Family Medicine
Waco Transit System
Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare
Whitehawk Worldwide
Woodland Springs Nursing Center