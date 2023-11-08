WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? The Waco Convention Center is the place to be!

The Hiring Red, White, & You! Hiring Fair is one of the largest events of the year for job seekers. The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. this Thursday at 100 Washington Avenue.

Attendees can explore over 65 businesses and 1,200 job openings, with applications and interviews available onsite. You can save time and check in online here.

Below is a tentative list of businesses expected to be in attendance:

A Better HCS Home Inc.

AARP Foundation SCSEP

AC Hotel Waco Downtown

Aerotek

Aloft Waco Baylor

Brazos Electric Power Cooperative

Cargill

CENTEX ARC

Chaparral Insulation

Circle K

City of Bellmead

City of Waco

Comfort Suites

CoreCivic

Dollar General

Eclipse Professional Services

FreeFlight Systems

Graphic Packaging International

Hello Bello

Hewitt Police Department

Home Instead

Jack of All Trades Personnel Services

Jessup Housing

Johnson Roofing Inc

Knauf Insulation

Limestone County Detention Center

Lochridge Priest

Magna Servicing

MarathonNorco Aerospace, Inc.

McLennan Community College

Mortenson

Ninfa’s Mexican Restaurant

Pactiv Evergreen

PeopleReady

Placements Unlimited Inc.

Precise Hard Chrome

Red Cap Staffing

Refresco Beverages Inc.

Right at Home

Spherion Staffing

Support Services Group

Texas Army National Guard

Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Texas Department of Family and Protective Services

Texas Farm Bureau

Texas Juvenile Justice Department

Texas Life Insurance Company

Texas State Technical College

Texas Veterans Commission

Texas Workforce Solutions Vocational Rehabilitation Services

The Atrium of Bellmead

Time Manufacturing Company

TRIO Educational Opportunity Center

TSTC

TxDOT

Waco Center for Youth

Waco Family Medicine

Waco Transit System

Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare

Whitehawk Worldwide

Woodland Springs Nursing Center