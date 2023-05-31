McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – If you happen to see fire units and emergency vehicles at La Vega High School on Thursday, there is no need to be alarmed.

According to the Bellmead Police Department, there will be a large-scale law enforcement training exercise on campus at this time. Several public safety agencies will be in attendance. The Bellmead Fire Department, AMR and a helicopter will also be participating.

These public safety employees and emergency vehicles will be on site for most of the day. La Vega High School is located at 555 TX-340 Loop.