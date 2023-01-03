WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s District Four vacant Council seat application filing period ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The City of Waco says eligible applicants need to have resided in the State of Texas and the City of Waco for twelve months, and in District Four for at least six months. Applicants will be interviewed by the City Council on Tuesday, January 10.

Vacant seats on the Waco City Council can be filled by a majority vote of the remaining members for the unexpired term, or until the City’s next general election. The Oath of Office for the appointment the City Council District Four vacancy is planned for January 17 – during the regular meeting of the Waco City Council.

Applications should be filed at the City Secretary’s Office – located at 300 Austin Avenue, on the first Floor of City Hall. Those interested can contact the Secretary’s Office during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 254-750-5750 to schedule an appointment, or the applications can be scanned and emailed to citysecretary@wacotx.gov.

If you are intersted in applying, you can find the English application here and the Spanish application here.