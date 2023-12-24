WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Christmas Eve is one of the busiest shopping days for malls, and Richland Mall in Waco is no exception. Richland Mall saw one of its biggest days of the year with people waiting in lines to shop at several stores.

“I actually love last minute Christmas shopping. I just like seeing everyone, you know, kind of the craziness is what gets me excited,” says last minute shopper Ashley Hamilton.

While some shoppers get into the Christmas spirit with large crowds, others shop on a mission to get those final Christmas gifts. “I’m most definitely the last-minute procrastinator… but you find what you’re looking for,” says another shopper Aiden Rees.

In addition to shopping, if you missed pictures with Santa this year, the Richland Mall has you covered. Santa’s workshop also has a place for letters to the North Pole and a snow machine for kids to enjoy.

