Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Waco Police Officers are investigating the 11th homicide of 2023. 24-year-old Michael Everett, Jr. died from a gunshot wound Friday night.

Officers found him in the 1100 block of North 6th Street at 9:53 p.m. An ambulance took him to the hospital, where he was first listed in critical condition.

At this time, police have not released any information about the person who shot and killed Everett. There is no word on any crimes related to the shooting or a motive.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting should call Waco Police at 254-750-7500. You can also send in a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 254-753-HELP(4357). If the

Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, you can receive up to a $2,000 reward.