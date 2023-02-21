WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District and Transformation Waco community are invited to be a part of the new G.W. Carver Middle School!

The public is invited to sign a steel beam to be used in the construction of the school. This will take place on Thursday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at 1601 J J Flewellen Road.

G.W. Carver Middle School student ambassadors and staff will be in attendance – including Superintendent Susan Kincannon and Chief of Facilities & Operations Gloria Barrera. Transformation Waco Chief Communications Officer Josh Wucher will also be in attendance.

A group of G.W. Carver Indian Spring students selected to serve as student ambassadors will tour the construction site from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The community will then have an opportunity to sign the beam.

On November 2, 2021, voters within Waco ISD authorized the district to issue $355 million in bonds to replace Waco High, G.W. Carver Middle, Tennyson Middle and Kendrick Elementary – with new schools built in the same locations – and to renovate South Waco Elementary. Construction of the new G.W. Carver Middle started in spring 2022.

The campus will be large enough to accommodate students currently zoned to both G.W. Carver and Indian Spring middle schools. The facility will open for the 2023-2024 school year.