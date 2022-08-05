LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – The Lorena Fire Department posted on their Facebook that they are supporting two young men in their efforts to raise money for the Lorena Volunteer Fire department, by selling lemonade.

Two young men asked if they could donate money raised from their lemonade stand to the Lorena Volunteer Fire Department. They will be serving ice cold lemonade this Saturday in front of the Lorena Fire Station located in downtown Lorena from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

You can stop by and grab a cold drink on a hot day and say hi to them!