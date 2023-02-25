WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Former Commissioner Lester Gibson was recognized today with the unveiling of a street sign in his honor.

After Gibson’s passing in June of 2022, it was Waco City Councilmember, Andrea Barefield, that made the initial motion to recognize Gibson.

“I say all the time, it’s not about the destination, but the journey. And these journeys weren’t always easy, but they were purposeful and intentional. And we reaped the benefits of their journey every day. So it was the least the city of Waco could do is to name make an honorary street naming for a legend.” – BAREFIELD

The honorary title “Lester Gibson Way” is now on special street signs from University Parks Drive to North 6th Street.

The signs are also placed alongside city hall and the McLennan County Courthouse, two locations that hold a lot of history for the Gibson family.

Gibson’s eldest son, Travis Gibson, shares what the street naming means to him.

“It just kind of tells his life story, you know, coming across. We grew up in Waco and across the bridge from the city hall where he served two years as a city councilman in Waco. And you can go down to the courthouse where he served 28 years as a county commissioner for. Precinct two. It’s a great fit.” -GIBSON

The street signs serve as a way to remember Gibson’s legacy for generations to come.

Gibson was the first black commissioner in McLennan County since the Reconstruction Era in 1877.

In the Commissioners Court he became the longest-serving county commissioner in McLennan County’s history until retiring in 2018.