WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Some Waco hospitals will be getting some extra Christmas cheer this holiday season!

The sixth annual Let Your Light Shine event will take place this Thursday at 7 p.m. McLennan County first responders will visit Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest and Ascension Providence in Waco and shine their lights to give some encouragement.

The Waco Police Department says it looks forward to this event each year, and is thanking all those who participate!