Mclennan County, Tx (FOX44) – By tracing a gift card stolen from a mailbox, a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office detective was led to arrest a letter carrier working the route of the victim and charge her with mail theft.

Lauren Elizabeth Powers was booked into the McLennan County Jail after pictures of a woman who used the gift cad were identified by a post office supervisor as being of her.

Detectives got the case May 25th when the victim advised that he has place mail in his mailbox and raised the flag for pickup.

That mail included one envelope containing $25 cash while the other contained a Cabela’s gift card in the amount of $100 that he was sending his nephew.

Neither ended up being delivered.

The card was traced to the location where it was redeemed and the video of the transaction was obtained.

Suspecting the letter carrier as a potential suspect, the video was shown to Powers’ supervisor who identified her as being the person using the card.

She was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail Thursday where she remained as of Friday.