Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after entering a guilty plea to a charge of capital murder in the deaths of his wife and his mother.

During the proceedings, several family members and Sheriff McNamara gave victim impact statements.

Prosecutor Will Hix said, “What took place today in the 19th district court goes far beyond what headlines can ever tell. The pain felt at the loss of two incredible members of our community was felt heavily as the victims of this awful crime spoke on behalf of the family that was stolen from them. This defendant’s fate almost seems cruel by comparison. That he should live while the women he gunned down should not. Nonetheless, what will remain with me as someone who witnesses the impact on the family is the incredible faith they have shown, and the love they have for each other.”

District Attorney Josh Tetens said, “Life without parole certainly won’t undo the damage Mr. Gorski caused his family, but we hope they have some closure with today’s plea. Thankfully he’ll spend the rest of his life behind bars and not be able to hurt anyone else.”

Adam James Gorski has remained in the McLennan County Jail since his arrest in connection with the March 14, 2022 deaths of 39-year-old Kimberly Cheney Gorski and her mother, 61-year-old Teresa Vise.

Waco Police officers responded to a call of shots fired near the 900 Block of Wooded Acres Drive. When they arrived on scene, there were two women with fatal gunshot wounds. Officers immediately started medical aid, but the womens’ wounds were too severe, and they were pronounced dead on scene.

Gorski was on scene when officers arrived, and he was taken to the McLennan County Jail. The plea and sentencing came on Thursday morning in 19th District Court in Waco. These were the seventh and eighth murders of 2022 in Waco.