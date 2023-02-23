WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The latest in the “Lifelong Learning” series of events at Baylor University’s Mayborn Museum will feature Waco Chief of Police Sheryl D. Victorian.

Chief Victorian will be speaking on the topic of “Better Together: Policing Waco.” Victorian has been the City of Waco’s Chief of Police for nearly two years, after 28 years with the Houston Police Department. She is a recipient of many honors and awards.

The event will take place this Friday. Refreshments and coffee will be served at 9:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 10 a.m.