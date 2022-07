WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation has scheduled to close the eastbound Highway 6 entrance ramp, between Tom Ledbetter and the lake, starting this Wednesday.

This closure will occur daily, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., through this Friday. The closure will allow crews to safely begin safety lighting installation in this area.

TxDOT is encourages travelers to slow down, to pay attention, and to eliminate distractions driving through work zones.