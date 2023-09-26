Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Completed Waco Fire Department reports of multiple weekend runs confirms lightning wreaked havoc triggering one fire that heavily damaged one home and resulted in damage to appliances and wiring in others.

In one case a home was destroyed with losses estimated at $2.2 million. This fire was reported Sunday evening at 15121 Carriage House Drive. The fire report indicated the house had heavy smoke coming from it when the first units arrived with a second alarm being called a short time later. The report indicated lightning still active in the area made use of the aerial truck impossible. The house and contents were deemed a total loss. One firefighter had to be treated for exhaustion on the scene.

At the same time firefighters were on the scene, others were sent to the 1000 block of Cascade Trail where a homeowner had reported his house had been struck by lightning. Firefighters reported moderate smoke inside but no open flames. The homeowner reported breakers had been tripped and had been reset. Firefighters worked to remove smoke from the home.

Another response was made along with China Spring firefighters to a location in the 9900 block of Caney Creek Drive. Two residences were reporting electrical issues. Both were cleared and attics inspected for fire. The report indicated both residences reported flooding from malfunctioning dishwashers and air conditioners were inoperable. Firefighters on the scene voiced concern that a lightning related power surge or small lightning strike had occurred and both homeowners were advised to disconnect power at the breakers and have an electrician load test the house before occupying it. Residents were advised to find alternate housing until electrical systems could be thoroughly checked out.

When asked about other lightning related fires in that same time period, fire officials responded with reports of a brush and grass fire and a tree fire in the vicinity of China Spring Road and Steinbeck Bend Road.