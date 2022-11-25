WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – A Christmas staple of McLennan County is officially open for the 2022 season!

Lights of West is now open nightly, from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., until December 30. This is both a “Christmas light park” and a “faith-filled experience for families,” according to the event’s website.

Event organizers say the team has invested thousands of hours putting in infrastructure, building scenes, hanging lights and shaping up the property for this drive-thru Christmas Celebration. They hope visitors will enjoy the Christmas experience, and that their children will be “wowed.”

Trailer ride prices are $10 per child and $15 per adult. Vehicles with up to eight passengers can drive through the trail for $35, and nine to 15-passenger vehicles for $55.

Admission fee to the park is $35 per vehicle for up to eight passengers, and $55 per vehicle for nine to 15 passengers. No trailers are allowed, but trailer rides are available every night for $15 per adult and $10 per child.

For more information, you can visit the event’s website at www.lightsofwest.com.