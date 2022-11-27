WEST, Texas (Fox 44) — Lights of West is now open nightly, from 6 to 10, until December 30. It’s both a “Christmas light park” and a “Faith-filled experience for families”

“You can either drive through yourself or if you like, you can take our hayride and you don’t have to worry about, you know, having to drive and try not to hit the car in front of you,” says the owner.

Fred Dodd is the owner of Christmas Lights of West.

His hope is for the park to represent the true meaning of Christmas.

“The birth and resurrection of Jesus Christ, as you drive through,” Dodd said. “In fact, one of the new attractions we had of this year as a church. So it’s got stained glass sides, right as you are exiting.”

Christmas Lights of West has been operating for three years.

“So being the third year, it really has become a tradition,” Dodd said.

The park features a weekly visit from Santa.

“Santa is here on the weekends, on Fridays and Saturdays,” Dodd said. “And you can actually sit down and sit on Santa’s lap and get a picture.”

The drive through Christmas light park is a mile long and features over a million lights. Admission to the park is $35 per vehicle for up to eight passengers and $55 per vehicle for nine to 15 passengers.

No trailers are allowed, but trailer rides are available every night for $15 per adult and $10 per child.