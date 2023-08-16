Waco, TX (FOX 44)- The death toll is now topping 100 in Maui after a wildfire devastated the island–destroying the primary L&L Hawaiian barbeque restaurant in Lahaina.

“There’s one location that did make it through it, but their family’s house didn’t get burned down as well. So all in all, everybody’s really struggling right now,” says Jonny Salas, the owner of our local L&L Hawaiian barbeque.

Their sister restaurant right here in Waco is sending its love—from nearly four-thousand miles away.

“We’re definitely devastated with everything that’s going on with Lahaina,” says Salas.

And now, the local restaurant is also sending donations–and Salas says Waco’s population of Hawaiian locals are stepping up.

“We do have a lot of locals here in Waco and they’ve been all coming in trying to show support, and trying to find ways that they can give back as well,” Salas says.

L&L Hawaii has pledged to donate one dollar for every customer order made through their official mobile app and online website orders. They are matching donations up to $10,000 to the American red cross of Hawaii–a goal that L&L owner Jonny Salas thinks they will easily meet.

“I definitely see us reaching 10,000 easily, and that’s definitely why we want to add some other avenues and channels on our own so that we can add on to that number and not just be that 10,000,” Salas says.

The funds will directly benefit the thousands of individuals who were forced to evacuate and are now seeking shelter and assistance.