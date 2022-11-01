WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Local artist Rocio Ramirez has put up a traveling ofrenda for the past twelve years. She dedicates a lot of time building the altar, so that people can enjoy and learn about the history behind Día de los Muertos.

“I start to make the ofrenda because I am very proud of my culture and at the same time I like to share this tradition for all of the community,” says local artist Rocio Ramirez.

Día de los Muertos is a two-day holiday that reunites the living and the dead. Families create ofrendas (Offerings) to honor their departed family members that have passed.

These altars are decorated with bright yellow marigold flowers, photos of the departed, and the favorite foods and drinks of the one being honored. The offerings are believed to encourage visits from the land of the dead as the departed souls hear their prayers, smell their foods and join in the celebrations.

This year will be Rocio’s 12th annual traveling ofrenda. She features Día de los Muertos history and displays handmade work, some of her displays took more than 9 months to create.

With the mentor/ apprentice grant from Texas Folk Life , Rocio and local artist Diane Torres were able to include a life-sized mariachi band called Mariachi “Viva la Música!”

“Thinking when they look in this ofrenda they reconnect with the roots. And it’s very important because as part of our identity,” says Ramirez.

People like Jesus Izta were able to reconnect to their roots through the display.

“It makes me remember my dad. He just passed away this year, and it just reminds me of his life. This reminds me of the life of our loved ones that we have,” says Waco resident Jesus Izta.

Jesus and his daughters were impressed with the ofrenda as he’s never seen an altar like this before.

“When I was in my hometown, they didn’t have this this. So now that I get to see it here, I want to show my girls,” says Izta.

People can leave an offering for their loved ones in the traveling ofrenda like their favorite food or drinks, or something they enjoyed when they were alive.

“It’s a lot of information from Mexico. And this little this this this is a little bit of Mexico. That way they get to know a little bit more about their country,” says Izta.

Oct. 31st – Nov. 2nd at 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Nov. 3rd at 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The film COCO will be showing at the corner of Dallas & Tyler Street in Downtown East Waco!

Nov. 2nd @6 p.m. we will be having the Folk Lorica Dance by Norma Torres!