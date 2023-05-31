WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Inflation has affected businesses across the U.S. for months. Startup Waco’s Meetup brings together local entrepreneurs to learn from one another.

Startup Waco Meetup Coordinator Randy Dickman says, “we highlight a local entrepreneur every week so they can tell us their story, their journey, barriers, successes. We can help them get loans and zero interest loans for their business. We help them do their marketing.”

Launching a business isn’t the only hurdle. Maintaining customers and employees has also proved to be a challenge, with COVID-19 and inflation, local businesses have felt the impact.

This week’s speaker, Billy Garret, shared his experience with his two local businesses, Secret Chef and Sterling Clothing Co.

Billy Garret stared Secret Chef in 2008 and has successfully overcome a recession, COVID-19 and the recent struggle with inflation.

Garret attributes his success to taking care of the customer, “being genuine with your customer and going above and beyond what the customer’s expect. If you’re going to be a local business, that’s how you’re going to keep and retain those people is taking care of them beyond what they expect you to do.”