WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – With Inflation on the rise, Glory Bell Church in Waco decided to give back to the community by taking a unique approach.

The church extended a helping hand to their neighbors by providing discounted gas and prayer. By 6:45am cars were lined for the 9 am start time with Glory Bell supplying over 300 cars and individuals with hope.

“We’re buying it down just what that same difference is about $2.20 less than the normal price. But in this opportunity, we get to pray for every car that comes through and really let people know that they’re seen and loved by God” says co-lead Pastor Ashely Miller.

Pastors Chuck and Ashley Miller share how this act of service has resulted in baptisms in the past. With testimonies of people coming to faith through this outreach.

On July 15th there were a total of 2,500 churches nationwide taking part in the day of service.

“When our church gets outside of the four walls, we get a chance to look even more like Christ.” says Lead Pastor Chuck Miller.

The church says they hope this act of service blessed many members of the Waco community.

“There’s a lot of great churches and ministries around the city doing incredible things and feeding people and a lot of great programs. But gas is something that’s never really on sale. In fact, the price keeps going up. So this is just a unique way and it’s a place where you don’t normally get a break or can’t find help.” says Ashley Miller.