WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The 6th annual climate crisis art exhibit is happening at Art Center Waco. Artwork is displayed in the gallery with winners to be named April 21st at the reception.

Director Alan Northcutt of Waco Friends of Climate shared who will be competing.

“We want everybody to be able to express their view on the climate crisis. You know, a lot of people are concerned about it, you know, from elementary school to junior high, high school college adults and professional artists are exhibiting here.” -Northcutt

Some 1st place prizes have earnings of up to $1,000 and a people’s choice award is also on the list.

The organization strives to raise awareness and inspire action. Northcutt is a big supporter of bringing awareness to Waco.

“Climate crisis is real. And so I encourage people to come to this exhibit, you know, any time during the week or to the reception and take a card and think about what step they can take. It’s such a huge and massive problem that’s it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and despair and stuff. But if you can take action in whatever way, I think that’s the best antidote to despair.”

The exhibit will take place from April 4th to April 29th.