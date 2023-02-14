HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) — With over 37 years of experience under their belt, the dedicated workers of Hewitt Florist were prepared to service the greater Waco area today. Keeping up with those coming in and out of the shop all day and the many delivery requests they received.

As many businesses fight inflation, flowers costing three times more than they normally would, and increasing gas price, Hewitt Florist Co-Owner Cindy Sommerkamp shared how their team and the community has helped them through troubling times.

“It’s been very busy, thankfully, and we’ve been keeping up because we have systems in place that we’ve developed and we’ve modified and perfected over time to where we really have it humming. And we have so many good people that come back to us each year and help us,” said Sommerkamp.

Valuing personal connections with their customers and staying true to their foundation as a family owned business, has allowed those at the floral shop to maintain steady prices and work for over three generations.

FOX 44 News followed Hewitt Florist employee and family member Amanda Raynor on a delivery, as she shared what she loves about Valentine’s Day in the shop and how they essentially deliver emotions.

“My favorite part about delivering for Valentine’s Day is people coming to the door and just being excited and surprised. And it’s always a happy occasion, obviously, when people get flowers. I have been delivering for you since I was 16 years old,” shared Raynor.

For more information on the occasions Hewitt Florist services, you can visit here.

Happy Valentine’s Day from FOX 44 News!