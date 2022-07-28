WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – 2022 is known as the Year of the Tiger and this Friday is International Tiger Day.

Mahalie Johnston and Ava Holt are known as the “Tiger Girls”, and they will be at the Cameron Park Zoo to present a check to the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society. Johnston and Holt have sold tiger-themed items during the year to raise money for conservation – including tiger-themed drinking glasses, t-shirts, mugs, bracelets, earrings, and books.

In addition to selling their items online, the girls came to the Zoo for “Party for the Planet” last April and again in May for Endangered Species Day. Johnston and Holt raised $1,500 last year, and their goal in 2022 was to raise $2,500 – but they surpassed it by raising $3,200.

The Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society will be matching these funds, and the combined money will be donated to the Tiger Conservation Fund. Johnston and Holt will be presenting the money to the Zoo Society at 10 a.m. in front of the tiger exhibit.