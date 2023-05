Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Kendra Scott is helping to raise money to end Alzheimer’s Disease.

On Tuesday, the Kendra Scott store in Waco’s Central Texas Marketplace is donating 20% of each purchase to the Alzheimer’s Association and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The event will continue Wednesday.

If you can’t make it to the store, you can also shop online and enter the code: GIVEBACK-DXFWW.

In December, the store raised $500 for the cause and they are hoping to beat that Tuesday and Wednesday.