Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Waco (FOX 44) — Central Texas lawmakers are reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision impacting abortion Friday.

Republican Congressman John Carter (TX-31) issued the following statement:

Today’s Dobbs decision undoes decades of injustice against unborn babies. This historic ruling returns the power back to the people and their elected representatives to enact laws that protect life and support women. While today is a victory for the pro-life movement, it is not the end, but a new beginning. We must remain vigilant to stop the Left’s extreme abortion policies and instead, offer solutions that support mothers with compassion and empower them in their motherhood journey.” Rep. John Carter

Republican Congressman Roger Williams (TX-25) sent out the following tweet:

Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a historic victory for life & the Constitution. I am thankful to all those who never gave up this charge. It is our Constitutional duty to defend all life, born & unborn, and I hold my unwavering belief that every child is a precious gift from God. — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) June 24, 2022

Sen. Ted Cruz also released a statement via Twitter:

The Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs case, reversing Roe v. Wade, is nothing short of a massive victory for life, and it will save the lives of millions of innocent babies. 1/x — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 24, 2022

Today, U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions supports the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.



“The United States Supreme Court’s final decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturns Roe v. Wade.

Now, this issue is the responsibility of each State according to the 10th Amendment. I give my full support to the Texas Legislature and believe that they will make the best decision for our citizens.”