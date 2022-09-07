WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Hispanic Museum opened to the public in September 2016.

Waco councilwoman Alice Rodriguez brought the idea of sharing the Hispanic History of Waco.

“And we want people to know that we have been here for a long, long time helping build Waco and we want them to be a part of and continue to help build,” says Luis Garcia with The Waco Hispanic Museum.

The collection consists largely of photos, news articles, and clothing from ordinary residents who make up Waco’s Hispanic community.

“We have a member of the museum Moises Villareal whos in the hospital now but he also help build Waco one brick at a time,” says Garcia.

Luis Garcia with the Waco Hispanic museum also shares the history behind “Calle Dos,” a haven for Mexican immigrants fleeing border violence, which then rapidly developed into a center of culture and community for Waco’s Hispanic population.

“That’s where a lot of the Hispanic history started there. And then we went to Sandtown, which is across the Jackson street, the railroad tracks down downtown south. We started out in Sandtown,” says Garcia.

During that time many residents started up businesses in the “Calle Dos” area. Including the Castillo family.

“They’ve been around forever. And then, of course, when urban renewal came and moved them out from the downtown area, they moved out to the other places and sorts,” says Garcia.

Garcia says not only did businesses bring people together, but also music.

“And a lot of people have what you would call a garage band. There was a lot of bands in Waco that popped up and played a lot of the Tejano music,” says Garcia.

The Waco Hispanic Museum is located at 2815 Speight Ave, Waco, TX 76711.