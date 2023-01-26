WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An organization seeking to assist the homeless is hosting its next event this Friday.

The next Project Homeless Connect is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center’s McLennan Hall – located at 100 Washington Avenue. Through Project Homeless Connect efforts, the organization hopes to not only have resources to help people move out of homelessness – but also quality of life offerings to extend kindness and compassion to neighbors.

Referrals and services offered at the event include:

Employment Assistance Haircuts

Health & Vision Screenings

HIV Testing

Housing Information

Hygiene Items

Pet Care

Social Services

Veterans Benefits

Dental Screenings

(Courtesy: Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition)

Entrance to the event will be off of the Franklin Avenue parking lot – by the Freedom Fountain and the Hilton. Breakfast and coffee will be served outside by the Freedom Fountain throughout the morning, and lunch will be provided for participants towards the end of the event.

Project Homeless Connect is sponsored by the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition, the City of Waco, NeighborWorks Waco, the Department of Veteran Affairs and other community partners.