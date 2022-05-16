WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A nationwide shortage has wiped out the shelves for baby formula. Leaving many parents worried about how will they feed their babies.

“There’s a lot of unknowns. We don’t really know when the supply is going to be back. We don’t know how long the shortage is going to last. And you don’t really know from day to day where you’re going to get your formula,” says Pediatrician at McLane Children’s Hospital, Anna Dick.

Pediatrician Anna Dick says many parents have come to her asking her what should they do?

“So important thing that I would recommend to everybody is, if you’re unsure of what your options are, please reach out to your pediatrician and have that conversation,” says Dick.

The empty shelves have left parents searching for formula online or at food banks.

“We don’t usually recommend getting it from strangers just because there’s the unknown of what things are they putting into their body, which could potentially be transferred in their breast milk,” says Dick.

Even if you’re running low on formula, Dick wants to remind parents to use the correct measurements when feeding your child.

“You don’t want to dilute your formula. Or use less powder when you’re mixing. This can be really dangerous and can actually cause seizures and electrolyte imbalances, especially in newborns,” says Dick.

“If you’re absolutely out of the formula and you have no options for any food. My first recommendation would be to do like a Pedialyte, which is formulated for infants. You don’t want to do any kind of powdered milk. You don’t want to do any Gatorade or Powerade or things like that, because that can be very dangerous,” says Dick.