WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Spring break is coming up for local school districts.

Libraries are extending beyond books for families and students, opting to enjoy a stay-cation this spring break.

For families with hesitant readers, the library has a plan to get students more interested in reading.

“Having a fun play-based program that is absolutely important for development. It gets hesitant readers in the door coming to the library. It makes them more likely to be surrounded by books and literature and then the hesitancy isn’t quite there.”

The library is also offering activities like arts and crafts, game-based fun, 3D printing program and a science workshop.

Harker Heights Public Library is considered a family place library, which means it’s goal is to be a support for the community in all aspects of childhood development.

However, it isn’t the only local library mixing fun and learning. At the end of the week, Waco Library is kicking off spring break with putt-putt and miniature golf around the library.

Every day of the break, usual story times at 10:30 am will be moved to a special location.

Story time locations include McLane Stadium, the fire station on Elm Street, Texas Rangers Musuem, Baylor’s bear habitat, and a story walk at the Dewey Community Center.

Books will reflect the theme of each specific location.

Story time is geared toward children ages 3-11 but there are also fun activities for older kids like a graphic design program.

If you are looking for more information you can visit the Waco Library Calendar and the Harker Heights Children Resources.