WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Alan White has been named an Evan Williams American Made Hero among six other veterans across the nation.

“It was in the middle of a training class when a text message came in and I almost had to stop class,” White said. “I read it like three times before I realized what it was.”

Evan Williams Bourbon chose Alan White for his work with Whitehaven Canine – a nonprofit organization he started to help veterans.

“To get that type of recognition and for them to know that there are still people out there, there are organizations there that are trying to help veterans, and that’s what it’s all about,” White said.

Through Whitehaven Canine, White rescues dogs then trains them to be emotional support animals which help veterans with things such as PTSD, military sexual trauma, and traumatic brain injury.

“If we can help in that process of cutting down on 22 veterans a day committing suicide, that’s what it’s all about,” White said.

White has always been passionate about dogs, and he has first hand experience with how important they are.

“Having been in service myself, having a dog myself, I know what she means to me and how she’s helped me. Szva has literally saved my life three times. So when you have a dog like that, you recognize the importance of it.”

The Evan Williams American Made Hero program started in 2015. They wanted to use their platform to share stories of military members for their work while active duty and their community impact now as veterans.

“These veterans have incredible stories of service not only in active duty but also in their communities when they come back to civilian life,” Evan Williams communication manager Lauren Newcomb said. “We’re excited to recognize Alan and his work with Whitehaven through this program.”

Being an American Made Hero, White got to throw out the first pitch at Monday’s Rangers game, and his face is featured on bottles of Evan Williams.

White will be signing bottles at Specs on Valley Mills Friday, June 3 at 4 p.m.