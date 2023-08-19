WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Maui wildfires in Hawaii have killed at least 114 people, making it the deadliest wildfire in more than a century. Hundreds of people are unaccounted for nearly a week after the disaster.

When Southern Roots Brewery heard about the devastating wildfires in Lahaina, they wanted to help. They reached out to the Waikiki Brewing Company to see what they could do for its Lahaina location that was destroyed.

“What can we do to take a little bit of stress off of them right now? And the last thing I’d need to be worrying about is where your next paycheck is coming from. And so they’re raising money so that their staff can get paid and not have to stress about that while they’re trying to figure out their next steps” says Southern Roots Brewery owner and event manager Kaelin Evans.

Friday, August 18th – Sunday August 20th, Southern Roots is giving a portion of its sales to the Waikiki Brewing Company in an effort to help Lahaina employees during their time of great loss.

So far, the Waco community has rallied to support the relief effort.

“Yesterday was insanely busy. I feel like we got an incredible turnout, so much support from the community,” says Evans.

No matter how many miles separate, Waco, Texas, from Lahaina, Hawaii the brewing community is committed to sticking together, especially in times of need.

For more information on how you can help, Southern Roots Brewery has more information.