CHARLOTTE, N.C. / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco business will be making its NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend!

Apex Coffee Roasters will be a featured sponsor on the Number 13 Toyota Supra, driven by Brad Perez.

(Courtesy: Satterfield Group, LLC.)

Perez made his first two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts earlier this season. Perez’s first experience with NASCAR was working in the garages for the Xfinity Series.

In addition to primary sponsorship by Apex Coffee Roasters, Perez is also supported by Greentech Energy, AutoRepairVinStickers.com and Victory SIM.

“I have to thank Apex Coffee Roasters for believing in me,” Perez said. “It’s crazy to consider them longtime partners, but now being with me for three races – that’s the longest someone has ever stuck with me, and it means the world. They’re big road course people, so to have their logos fly around the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a huge deal.”



(Courtesy: Satterfield Group, LLC.)

“It is amazing to see how far Brad has come in just a few races,” said Brett Jameson, founder of Apex Coffee Roasters. “Seeing our livery at Indy is exciting for sure, but we are more excited to see what Brad does next. He is an incredible talent and a credit to the sport.”

Perez got his start road racing in the SCCA Spec Miata series, and launched his NASCAR career as a tire specialist for several teams – including JD Motorsports, Martins Motorsports and Rackley WAR Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

At his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas last March, Perez secured a top-20 finish driving for Reaume Brothers Racing. He followed up with a 22nd-place finish at Sonoma Raceway in June.

Apex Coffee Roasters is a craft specialty coffee roastery established in Waco in 2014. For more information, you can visit www.apexcoffeeroasters.com.