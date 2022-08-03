WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – McLennan County youth have a unique way of promoting healthy relationships.

The Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children and The Cove are partnering to present Can We Talk?: A Youth-Created Gallery of Art and Conversation, taking place at Cultivate 7Twelve on Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. This is a youth-created and curated gallery of art and conversation.

This summer, students at The Cove have worked together to create a deck of conversation cards about healthy relationships. This card deck made by teenagers for teenagers will feature art created by the students and thoughtful discussion questions to help start and continue discussions about healthy relationships.

This event is free to attend, and attendees will have the option of leaving with a free deck of conversation cards featuring the art showcased at the event.

For more information, you can view the Facebook event here.