McLennan County, Tx (FOX44) – The family of long time McLennan County Commissioner Lester Gibson has announced that he passed away Friday morning.

Commissioner Lester L. Gibson retired from McLennan County on December 31, 2018, after serving the citizens of McLennan County for 28 years. Commissioner Gibson was the longest serving county commissioner in McLennan County’s history.

Commissioner Gibson was the third African American to serve on the McLennan County Commissioners Court. Serving the constituents of Precinct 2, he was the first African American to be elected to the position.

Prior to his serving on the McLennan County Commissioners Court, he served for two years as the city council member from District 1 on the Waco City Council.

He was one of the founders of the Texas Organization of Black County Commissioners with his work and advocacy spanning state and national boundaries.

He was known for his work with the youth of the community, the expansion of economic development and his voice for equity and inclusion.

Commissioner Gibson was a 1967 graduate of A.J. Moore High School and a 1974 graduate of Baylor University. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving honorably in the United States Navy.

He was a father, grandfather and great-grandfather and is survived by his wife Mrs. Coque Gibson, a daughter, three sons, and a host of other relatives and friends.

As of Friday morning, funeral arrangements were pending.