LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – A citizen of Lorena helps police detain and arrest two men outside of an Ace Hardware store.

The Lorena Police Department received a call at approximately 3:40 p.m. Tuesday regarding a theft in progress at 201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Road. When officers arrived, they found a citizen who had one suspect on the ground while the other suspect walked around the building. Officers found the second suspect, and both were detained.

Chief Scott Holt says the investigation determined both men were working together to conceal and leave the business with costly power tools without paying. One of the men arrested was also found to be in possession of illegal narcotics. Both men were arrested, and are charged with Theft.

Chief Holt says that the department appreciates the fast decision making of the citizen – and that without his assistance, things might have turned out differently.