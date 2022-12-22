LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Lorena is no longer operating its own Solid Waste

Department.

The City said Wednesday that it has entered into a contract for municipal waste pickup with

Frontier Waste Solutions. The City also took the time to outline some changes, if any, citizens can expect.

If someone lives outside of the Lorena city limits, they will no longer be billed from Lorena for their garbage service. They will receive a bill from Frontier – should they choose to use Frontier for their garbage collection.

Citizens do not have to use Frontier, and are free to choose any provider they would like which services their addresses. Frontier will be picking up the customers who choose to go with them on Wednesdays. The customers who choose to select Frontier as their provider will receive a new trash canister from Frontier, and their City of Lorena canister will be picked up.

Customers outside of the city limits will continue to have their garbage collected during the month of December, even if they choose not to go with Frontier Waste. If citizens live inside of the city limits, all trash will be collected every Wednesday, effective January 1, regardless of whether or not they live on the east side, or west side of Interstate 35.

Garbage cans must be placed at the curb no later than 7 a.m. the day of collection. Garbage service will continue to be billed on utility bills as usual. There will be no change to the rate that the City of Lorena bills for this service during the 2022-2023 fiscal year. However, there is a possibility rates could be increased on an annual basis starting October 1.

Citizens living inside the city limits will receive one large canister for recyclable items (similar in size to the existing trash canister). The recycle canisters are tentatively scheduled to be delivered mid-to-late January 2023. This recycle canister will be picked up every other week on Wednesdays. Until the recyclable canisters are delivered, citizens should continue to place recyclables near their trash cans or in clear or frosted bags for collection.

If you have additional questions about the City of Lorena’s transition to a contracted solid waste collection contract, you can contact the City at 254-857-4641 during normal business hours.