McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man and woman have been arrested by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office in a case of child abuse.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a Child Protective Services referral about a possible child abuse complaint in the 100 block of Hope Circle in Lorena on June 27. CPS contacted Criminal Investigations Division detectives, saying that the young victim was transported to McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple for injuries.

The victim child sustained several injuries, a lacerated pancreas, possible fractured ribs and bruising to the child’s body and face.

Jeffrey Nevarez. (Courtesy: McLennan County Sheriff’s Office) Kandis Eaton-Autrey. (Courtesy: McLennan County Sheriff’s Office)

After an investigation, a detective issued an arrest warrant for the boyfriend of the child’s mother, identified as Jeffrey Nevarez, for Injury to a Child – a second-degree felony. Nevarez was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals’ Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

With the assistance from the Office of the Attorney General, a warrant was also issued for violation of parole. Nevarez is being held on a $150,000 bond and a parole violation. He is on parole for a family violence assault offense.

With further investigation from the Criminal Investigation Division, the detective issued an arrest warrant for the child’s mother, identified as Kandis Eaton-Autrey, for Abandoning or Endangering a Child – a state jail felony. Eaton-Autrey was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office and Lone Star Fugitive Task Force within approximately an hour of the arrest warrant being issued.

The child remains at the McLane Children’s Medical Center for observation, and Child Protective Services has plans for the removal of the child from the home for further investigation.

“It takes a really low-down despicable coward to beat and injure a helpless four-year-old girl. You don’t get much worse than this,” says McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.