Lorena (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Lorena High School Leopard Band is one step closer to winning a competition put together in part by the heavy metal band, Metallica.

The band is one of five finalists in the large high school category. Each band has at least 125 members.

Each band was given access to several Metallica songs and marching charts to perform. The Lorena band picked, “Enter Sandman”.

On September 8, 2023, FOX 44 and Smelscer Plumbing named the Lorena band the Band of the Week. Their halftime performance included another Metallica song, “Master of Puppets”.

You can see the performances of all the bands here. Voting is done through your mobile phone. The deadline for voting is Dec. 31, 2023 and the winner will be announced the following week.