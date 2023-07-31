In this Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, kids eat lunch at an elementary school in Paducah, Ky. (Ellen O’Nan/The Paducah Sun via AP, File)

Lorena (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Lorena Independent School District announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children on Monday.

The school district will send out letters to registered student households starting Friday that will explain eligibility benefits. Those letters will include how to get an application for those benefits.

Lorena parents who are interested can also find the applications here or here.

The district says the following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits.

Income — Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels.

Categorical Eligibility — Household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)

Program Participant — Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster. Child’s enrollment in Head start or Even Start.

For those families that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, they must complete an application and return it to Lorena ISD Child Nutrition Dept., P.O. Box 97, Lorena, TX 76655.