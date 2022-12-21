LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Lorena has named its new top cop!

The Lorena Police Department says that during Monday night’s Council meeting, Scott Holt was tapped to be Lorena’s next Chief of Police upon the retirement of current Chief Tom Dickson on January 31.

Holt has been a part of the Lorena community for the past 40 years. He and his wife, Lesia, are graduates of Lorena High School. His son, Caleb, is a graduate of Lorena High and his daughter, Makenna, is a junior at Lorena High.

Scott Holt. (Courtesy: Lorena Police Department)

Holt is a 28-year veteran with the Waco Police Department who has served in various roles – including Patrol, Bikes, Criminal Investigation, K-9, Street Crimes, Career Criminal Apprehension & Supervision Team, and Traffic Enforcement. Commander Holt is currently assigned to the Patrol Command responsible for Platoon 1B, Traffic Unit, Digital Media, the department’s Field Training Coordinator, fleet manager, and serves on Baylor University’s Threat Assessment Group. During his career, he has been involved in and testified at the local, state, and federal levels.

Lorena PD says Holt holds a Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Texas A&M – Commerce and is a graduate of the Leadership Command College (LCC), The Institute of Law Enforcement Administration’s Executive Leadership (ILEA), Texas Police Chief’s Law Enforcement Command Officer’s Program (LECOP), and other leadership training. He has received numerous commendations throughout his career, such as 2013 and 2018 Supervisor of the Year Nominee, 2017 awarded a resolution from District 56 State Representative Charles “Doc” Anderson, 2012 and 2014 Supervisor of the Year award, Meritorious Unit Citation, Certificate of Merit, and Live Saving Award.

Holt is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), Texas Police Chief’s Association (TPCA), FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI-LEEDA), National Association of Field Training Officers (NAFTO), and serves on the Board of Directors for the Heart of Texas Fire Corps. Holt is also a former member of the Lorena Volunteer Fire Department.

For Dickson, January 31 will end his 44-year run in public service. As for the future, “I look forward to seeing the Lorena Police Department grow and continue to do great things by serving the people of Lorena and of course, just spending time with my family and grandson!”