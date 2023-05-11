Lorena (FOX 44/KWKT) — Lorena Police officers are searching for four men who ran off after an attempted traffic stop Thursday afternoon. The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is helping with the search.

The search is taking place near Old Temple Road and Moonlight. Police are asking people to please avoid the area. Police say the men are Hispanic.

Authorities are not saying what prompted the attempted traffic search in the first place. If you see something suspicious, please contact the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office at 254-757-5222.

FOX 44 News will update this report as more information is released.