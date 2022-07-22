LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – The Lorena Police Department recently applied for a grant for equipment for K-9 Drögen, and has been awarded the grant.

This award will be formally presented to the department at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Leopard Football Stadium – behind Lorena High School. The grant was awarded by non-profit organization Running 4 Heroes Inc., who will be in attendance to present a vest to K-9 Drögen and a bite suite to K-9 Dayn.

Part of this ceremony also involves a representative running one mile in remembrance of K-9 officers who were killed in the line of duty or have passed away. The runner for this event is Theresa Ann. You can read more about her here.

Theresa Ann. (Courtesy: Lorena Police Department)

Theresa will then travel to Round Rock to run for their K-9 who passed away, then on to the Houston area for another run.