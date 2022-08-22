LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Lorena Fire Department has confirmed on social media that one person has died in a Monday morning vehicle accident.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News that the accident happened on northbound Interstate 35, and involved two 18-wheelers.





DPS says traffic is being diverted onto the northbound service road at Mile Marker #323, with vehicles getting back on the interstate at Mile Marker #325.

FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.