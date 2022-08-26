WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick will be paying a visit to Waco as a part of his re-election campaign.

Lt. Gov. Patrick will be at the Waco Hippodrome this Monday at 2 p.m. The theatre is located at 724 Austin Avenue.

According to DanPatrick.org, the Lt. Governor’s campaign bus tour kicked off on August 24. Lt. Gov. Patrick says his goal is to “recognize, galvanize, and mobilize rural Texans to keep the Lone Star State red.”

The tour will go through 131 cities across the State of Texas.