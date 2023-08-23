WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Magnolia’s annual Silobration returns this October, and the list of participants in the Vendor Fair has been released.

According to Magnolia’s website, this year’s vendors fall into eight categories – Apparel, Art and Paper, Baby and Kids, Bath and Body, Eat and Drink, Home, Jewelry and Accessories and Men’s. The full list of vendors can be found here.

This year’s event will take place from October 19th through the 21st at 601 Webster Avenue. Silobration is free and open to the public, but also includes select “ticketed experiences”:

An Evening with Chip and Jo: Spend an evening with Chip and Jo as they reminisce on twenty years of Magnolia. Plus, enjoy a performance from musical guest JOHNNYSWIM.

Magnolia 20th Anniversary Tours: Enjoy a special 20th anniversary walking tour of the Silos grounds. Hear behind-the-scenes details, take in the view from the roof of Magnolia Market—even get a peek inside the Silos!

Rooftop Access Pass: Enjoy the best view in Waco all weekend long with unlimited access to Magnolia Market's rooftop lounge.

For a complete schedule, and to purchase tickets, you can go here.