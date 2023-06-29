WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – If you have any questions about financial aid for college, you are not alone.

One Stop Student Financial Services is Baylor’s resource for financial aid, billing and payment. The university says it is like a “concierge-like service” for any questions regarding scholarships and student loans.

The university says that One Stop moved to a new location on the 3rd Floor of the Bill Daniel Student Center. Current Baylor students, prospective students, parents and family members can be helped – in addition to graduate students, law students, nursing students in Dallas, seminary and Baylor’s online population.

Baylor says that One Stop was created in order to translate complicated financial aid processes and terms so families understand them. The process starts with applying for aid through the FAFSA or the CSS profile. Students will get their financial aid package, because the university says most students are not savvy on financial aid – so they want the students to be able to understand this.