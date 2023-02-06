WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on the Mall-to-Mall project.

TxDOT says that crews plan to start installing conduit on the Bagby Avenue bridge across Highway 6 this week. To safely perform this operation, crews will conduct various nightly full mainlane closures on Highway 6.

Crews will also close the Industrial Drive off-ramp and westbound to eastbound u-turn near Industrial Drive tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Westbound closures will begin at 7 p.m. Monday and conclude at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Eastbound closures will occur the following Tuesday night at the same time, weather permitting.

Closures will include:

Eastbound closures: Various Highway 6 eastbound mainlanes from the off-ramp to Exchange Parkway to the off-ramp justpast Bagby Avenue (Legend Lake Parkway). Additionally, the eastbound on-ramp to Highway 6 prior to Bagby Avenue will be closed.

Westbound closures: Full Highway 6 westbound mainlane closure from N Old Robinson Road to the westbound on-ramp of Highway 6, just before Beverly Drive. Westbound on-ramp to Highway 6 before the Interstate 35 intersection; westbound on-ramp to Highway 6 before Bagby Avenue. Westbound frontage road right after the on-ramp to Highway 6 before the Beverly Drive railroad. Direct connector from northbound I-35 to westbound Highway 6.