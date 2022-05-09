WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District and its contractor will perform various lane closures as work continues within the project corridor.

Crews will fully close Exchange Parkway at the eastbound Highway 6 frontage road for drainage work. Access will be closed to and from Exchange Parkway, while the frontage road will remain open. Traffic can utilize Bagby Avenue and Texas Central Parkway to access Exchange Parkway. This closure is expected to reopen before June, weather permitting.

Crews will also start on the Bagby Avenue U-turn bridge deck pours this Friday. This activity will require nightly closures to ensure the safety of crews and the traveling public.

Closures include:

Westbound closures: Highway 6 westbound mainlanes from the N Old Robinson Road intersection to the westbound on-ramp to Highway 6, just before the Beverly Drive railroad. Westbound on-ramp to Highway 6, just before Interstate 35, and the westbound on-ramp to Highway 6, before Bagby Avenue. The westbound frontage road from right after the on-ramp to Highway 6, before the Beverly Drive railroad. The northbound direct connector from Interstate 35 to Highway 6 westbound.

Eastbound closures: Highway 6 eastbound mainlanes from the off-ramp to Exchange Parkway to the off-ramp to Legend Lake Parkway. The eastbound on-ramp to Highway 6 to Bagby Avenue.

Both westbound and eastbound closures are scheduled to be active nightly from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. through the end of May.